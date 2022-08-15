7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack