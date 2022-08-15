CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of sourthern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – The Oakland Zoo welcomed a baby southern pudu, one of the world’s smallest species of deer.

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother.

According to the zoo, southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall. Male pudus will grow antlers about three inches long.

Northern pudus are a bit smaller and have darker fur.

Southern pudus are prey for the Chilean puma and make up about 50% of their diet.

According to the zoo, the small deer will bark to sound an alarm before running into underground tunnels they make to help escape threats.

