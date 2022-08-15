Dane Co. officials identify man killed in shooting on Madison’s north side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the man who died after a shooting Friday on Madison’s north side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that autopsy results confirm Corey Mitchell, 30, died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

Officials pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene of the shooting on Friday, Aug. 12, on the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

The medical examiner’s office finished the autopsy on Sunday and additional testing is being conducted.

The City of Madison Police Department and medical examiner’s office are still investigating the case.

Madison PD confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man had died from a gunshot wound after the shooting. According to officials, they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at a parking lot around 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. They immediately began life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is also investigating a separate homicide after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue. Officers began live-saving efforts on the man before he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The medical examiner’s office has not identified the victim in this case yet.

