DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend.

DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success.

Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with the event, the adoption center will be closed on Monday, Aug. 15 to give staff a break. Other main shelter activities, the Wildlife Center and Thrift Store will still be open for their regular hours. Normal hours will resume for the adoption center on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

DCHS wants to thank everyone who helped a pet to find their furever home this weekend!

