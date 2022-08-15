DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

DCHS wants to thank everyone who helped a pet to find their furever home this weekend!
DCHS wants to thank everyone who helped a pet to find their furever home this weekend!(Dane County Humane Society)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 14, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend.

DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success.

Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with the event, the adoption center will be closed on Monday, Aug. 15 to give staff a break. Other main shelter activities, the Wildlife Center and Thrift Store will still be open for their regular hours. Normal hours will resume for the adoption center on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

