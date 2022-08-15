Janesville PD: suspect arrested in shots-fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested an attempted homicide suspect Monday in connection to a shooting that happened the day before.

Police said they were doing covert surveillance at about 3 p.m. around Kettering Street and Whitney Street when they saw the 41-year-old suspect driving.

Officials arrested the suspect after what they referred to as a high-risk traffic stop.

There were no other people in the car and police took the suspect to Rock County Jail for the charges:

2 counts- Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

Reckless Engendering Safety While Armed

Substantial Battery While Armed

Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to a report from Janesville PD, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.

According to Janesville PD, the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

