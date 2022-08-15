Janesville PD: suspect arrested in shots-fired incident

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested an attempted homicide suspect Monday in connection to a shooting that happened the day before.

Police said they were doing covert surveillance at about 3 p.m. around Kettering Street and Whitney Street when they saw the 41-year-old suspect driving.

Officials arrested the suspect after what they referred to as a high-risk traffic stop.

There were no other people in the car and police took the suspect to Rock County Jail for the charges:

  • 2 counts- Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide                
  • Reckless Engendering Safety While Armed                
  • Substantial Battery While Armed                
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms                
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin                
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine                
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver THC                
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to a report from Janesville PD, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.

According to Janesville PD, the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

Latest News

The Madison Police Department continues to search for suspects in two separate homicides over...
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
The Madison Police department is investigating what they are calling a “weapons violation” on...
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
Madison ranks 30th in best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation could lead to record back-to-school spending