Janesville PD: suspect arrested in shots-fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police arrested an attempted homicide suspect Monday in connection to a shooting that happened the day before.
Police said they were doing covert surveillance at about 3 p.m. around Kettering Street and Whitney Street when they saw the 41-year-old suspect driving.
Officials arrested the suspect after what they referred to as a high-risk traffic stop.
There were no other people in the car and police took the suspect to Rock County Jail for the charges:
- 2 counts- Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide
- Reckless Engendering Safety While Armed
- Substantial Battery While Armed
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
According to a report from Janesville PD, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.
According to Janesville PD, the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.
