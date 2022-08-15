Madison ranks 30th in best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve ever wondered if the capital city of Wisconsin was a good place to hide out just in case of a zombie apocalypse, you’re in luck: it is.

Inspired by the Center of Disease Control’s Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, Lawn Love compiled the 200 biggest cities throughout the United States and ranked them based on “zombie invasion-preparedness.”

They dug through 26 key benchmarks, including the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets.

The top ranked city was Orlando, Florida - with a score of 62.95. The next following were Salt Lake City, UT, with a score of 57 Honolulu, HI, with a score of 53.46, Portland, OR, with a score of 53.08, and rounding out the top five was Colorado Springs, CO, with 52.82.

Madison’s rank of 30 came with a score of 46.72.

Milwaukee also appeared on the list, coming in at 113th place with a score of 36.90.

Madison’s best benchmark was their hideout rank, where they came in 13 place among the 200 cities.

Some of the worst cities Lawn Love ranked to survive the apocalypse included 5 cities from Nevada: Sunrise Manor, Paradise, Enterprise, Spring Valley marked 1-4, and North Las Vegas clinched the 10 spot.

One of the most surprising findings Lawn Love discovered was the Midwest featured many decent cities to hideout in. This is especially because many homes in the Midwest-area feature basements that can double as bunkers.

To see a full breakdown of data, check out Lawn Love’s full report.

In the meantime, make sure to re-hearse your strategies before the zombie apocalypse begins.

