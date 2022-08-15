MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to search for suspects in two separate homicides over the weekend, seeking critical information from the community.

“We cannot say for certain that you won’t have to testify if you were an eyewitness, but we want you to come forward and at least point us in the right direction,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Part of the ongoing investigation, he said, is listening to the calls on the anonymous Madison Area Crime Stoppers line, though he said the “main hurdle” is getting people to come forward.

The incidents from Friday night mark the city’s fifth and sixth homicides this year.

Barnes said of the six homicides, half are related to guns. The other half involve knives or blunt force trauma.

Around 8:30 p.m., MPD arrived on the 1700 Block of Northport Dr. and found a male with a gunshot wound. He was identified Monday by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office as 30-year-old Corey Mitchell.

“We do know that there was some type of altercation on Northport, and so we’re trying to determine the nature of that altercation, and we think that’s going to lead us in the right direction,” Barnes said.

Hours later Friday, around 11:30 p.m., police say they found a 35-year-old man with a stabbing wound in the 900 Block of Mayfair Ave. He has not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is seeking community input in other ways.

On Saturday, MPD partnered with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office for a gun buyback event, which Barnes said was “successful.”

“How do you measure success?” Barnes said. “You measure success by the amount of cooperation you get from your community, you measure success by the number of victims that you have.”

“Violence is not a cause in and of itself. It is the manifestation of an underlying problem,” said J.R. Sims, vice president of 100 Black Men of Madison, which was another partner in the buyback event. The group focuses its efforts on youth.

“When you have violence being perpetrated in the street, particularly in gun violence, particularly homicides, particularly of young Black men, it’s definitely concerning,” Sims said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to announce results from the buyback event on Tuesday.

