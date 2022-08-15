Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sugmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s initial report, Sugmund was exiting off State Hwy. 26 onto State Hwy. 16 when her 2015 Toyota went off the ramp and rolled multiple times.

Sugmund, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

