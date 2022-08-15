New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city.

The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop.

“Verona’s the place to be right now,” said Verona’s Mayor Luke Diaz. “Most of the business owners I’ve talked to seem to think that bringing more people into Verona is going to help all the businesses in Verona, I think Costco is a huge anchor, and they are going to bring in a ton of people.”

Costco staff say the new store brings 250 jobs to Verona. Regional marketing manager Kayla Campillo says the chain also gives customers affordable groceries.

“We don’t mark up our items more than 15 percent; we take pride in the fact we want to offer the best possible products at the lowest possible price,” said Campillo.

Campillo and Diaz both believe Costco will bring in more customers for every business in Verona.

“Costco really brings that aspect to the community of, ‘hey, if I wasn’t going to stop to shop in Verona, Maybe I will now because there’s a Costco here,’ and it really brings business to other places around the area as well,” said Campillo.

Diaz adds that the type of jobs Costco supplies adds hiring diversity to the city.

“You know Costco has good-paying jobs that don’t necessarily require a college degree, and I think that’s really valuable to have in our community as well,” said Diaz.

