A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

Key Takeaways

Partial Sunshine Today

Warmer For Wednesday

Rain Chances Late in the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for over the next several days. The ridge will keep major disturbances out of the Great Lakes region. Passing showers to the west over the Plains may scatter some cloud cover and perhaps a brief sprinkle near SW Wisconsin later today. Mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Near or slightly below normal temperatures are expected through much of the upcoming work week. Long-range model guidance has begun to show a disturbance moving in for Friday and Saturday. For this reason there are rain chance for both Friday and Saturday, but we will be refining the forecast as we get closer to the weekend. Although this doesn’t appear to be a big event, but it does provide an opportunity for some scattered showers next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.