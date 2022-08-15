Rinse and repeat forecast next few days

Watching late week rain chances
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Some fog is possible overnight thru early Tuesday morning
  • Sunny, comfortable Tuesday & Wednesday
  • More active later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a quiet week of weather ahead of us, with each day pretty similar to the one before! Temperatures overnight tonight will cool to the mid to upper 50s. Light winds could allow for some fog to develop early tomorrow morning, especially in low-lying areas. Remember to use your low beams if you encounter fog on the roadways!

We’ll clear out the fog and the skies for Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures seasonable in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Just copy and paste Tuesday’s forecast into Wednesday: some morning fog, afternoon sunshine, seasonable temps.

Thursday is when the forecast gets a bit more active. Right now, most of Thursday is looking dry but a few showers are possible overnight into Friday. This very slow-moving system will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday, wrapping up on Sunday.

We’re not looking at the threat of severe storms just yet, but you’ll want to stay up to date on the forecast if you’re planning on being outside next weekend.

