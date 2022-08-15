Shooting in parking lot at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, ILL. (WMTV) - Three people have been shot in the parking lot at Six Flags Great America, according to our sister station WIFR in Rockford.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. as the park was closing.

NBC Chicago said shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle quickly drove away from the area after firing shots, a Six Flags Great America spokesperson said.

Reports said several ambulances were called to the scene.

NBC Chicago also said two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but a third person allegedly declined treatment.

NBC15 News will update this story as we learn more information.

