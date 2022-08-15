Suspected impaired driver arrested after Grant Co. collision with Iowa Co. deputy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County Sheriff’s Office deputy “nudged his squad car” into an alleged drunk driver’s vehicle over the weekend to get it to stop after the driver was reported weaving into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that its officers and a Fennimore Police Department officer arrived around 6:20 p.m. Saturday to Highway 18 and County Road G in the Township of Wingville for the collision. The Iowa Co. deputy was driving in Grant County “for another matter.”

The Iowa County deputy was driving eastbound on Highway 18 near Old Highway 18 in a marked squad car, while a 28-year-old Lancaster man was driving his SUV westbound on the roadway.

The Lancaster man drove over the center line and nearly side swiped the Iowa Co. deputy’s vehicle, officials reported. Once the deputy saw the man completely cross over to the opposite side of the roadway after passing the squad, the deputy turned around after the SUV.

According to the deputy, he saw the Lancaster man’s vehicle weaving into traffic and the deputy turned on his emergency lights to attempt to stop him.

The man continued driving into oncoming traffic and slowed down when he came up to a line of five vehicles, the deputy reported. One car had to drive into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid being hit.

The deputy said he bumped his squad car into the driver’s side door of the man’s SUV and he stopped slowly after. No one was injured during the crash.

The man allegedly showed signs of being impaired and admitted to a Grant County deputy that he drank alcohol in Monfort, according to the sheriff’s office. He is accused of operating while impaired- first offense and other charges are pending depending on the conclusion of the investigation.

The Grant Co. Sheriffs Office added that the man did not have a valid driver’s license and he was taken to a medical center for a legal blood draw.

The Montfort Police Department, Doan’s Towing of Fennimore and Grant Regional Medical Health Center also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.