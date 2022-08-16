Badgers Volleyball Ranked 3rd

Defending National Champs ranked behind Nebraska and Texas
No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball is headed to the Final Four after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota in three sets on Saturday.(Leah Doherty)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last season, the Badgers volleyball team won the National Championship and finished the season as the number-one ranked team in Division 1 college volleyball.

This year the ACVA preseason poll is out and has Wisconsin ranked third behind Nebraska and Texas. Louisville and Minnesota round out the top five.

Wisconsin will have its Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday at the UW Field House starting at noon.

The Badgers will begin the season in Forth Worth, TX and will take on TCU on August 26.

UW will play Marquette in the home opener on September 2 at 8 p.m.

