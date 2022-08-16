Badgers Volleyball Ranked 3rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last season, the Badgers volleyball team won the National Championship and finished the season as the number-one ranked team in Division 1 college volleyball.

This year the ACVA preseason poll is out and has Wisconsin ranked third behind Nebraska and Texas. Louisville and Minnesota round out the top five.

Not bad. Not bad. When can we get this party started?



ℹ️https://t.co/z4CT2iO5hi pic.twitter.com/iRqmoIBCHn — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) August 15, 2022

Wisconsin will have its Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday at the UW Field House starting at noon.

The Badgers will begin the season in Forth Worth, TX and will take on TCU on August 26.

UW will play Marquette in the home opener on September 2 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.