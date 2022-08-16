Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 500 guns were taken off the streets over the weekend when the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department teamed up to let people trade them for gift cards.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office revealed 577 were turned in during Saturday’s gun buyback event. More than 250 cars came through with guns to turn in, it noted.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in statement that the Sheriff’s Office was pleased with results, but acknowledged that they will never know if the effort will directly result in any injuries or deaths being prevented.

“But by providing this opportunity for people to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, we can undoubtedly say that these guns will never be used in a crime, a suicide, a domestic violence incident or an accident,” he continued.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Dept. collected 577 guns during its gun buyback event on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office reports. (WMTV-TV/Michelle Baik)

The initiative allowed people to exchange their guns for gift cards valued up to $250. The Sheriff’s Office set aside more than $50,000 for the program to buy the gift cards and to pay for the set up, including overtime, to host the event. It credit community organizations, including Madison Gas and Electric, Tellurian, Robinia Courtyard, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the NAACP Dane County Branch 36AB, as well as some private citizens for donating over $8,000 to pay for gift cards.

The Boys and Girls Club even chipped in an additional $1,400 to make sure enough money was available to make sure no one was turned away.

The Sheriff’s Office did note that not everyone who showed up took a gift card.

After receiving the guns, the Sheriff’s Office ran their serial numbers and found none of the surrendered weapons had been reported stolen.

It’s list of weapons that were exchanged Saturday included:

333 long guns, including rifles, shotguns and 11 assault-style rifles

95 handguns, including revolvers and semi-automatic pistols

93 pellet/BB/paintball guns

1 Cross Bow pistol

55 homemade weapons (3D, Slam guns)

And 380 lbs. of misc. ammunition

