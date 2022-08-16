Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported.

The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.

One of the roommates shot at the other one through a bedroom door, police determined. The bullet did not strike the victim and instead went through a wall, eventually hitting a chair.

The roommate with the gun escaped from the home and Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials took him to the county jail. He faces charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

The victim had a minor injury from flying debris, police added.

