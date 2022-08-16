Dry weather continues for now

Scattered storms and showers to end the workweek.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Areas of light fog Wednesday morning
  • Rain moves in Thursday night
  • Rain chances last through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve lucked out with some nice weather the past two days, especially for mid-August! Make sure to enjoy it because the weather may not cooperate as nicely to end the week.

A very slow-moving low-pressure system will move in late on Thursday and gradually make its way east through the weekend. Right now, Friday and Saturday are looking like the wettest days but if you have any plans to be outside this weekend you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy and keep an eye on the forecast.

Thankfully, high pressure will keep our skies dry and mainly clear through at least the next 36 hours.

Temperatures will fall to the mid and lower 50s overnight tonight, and some locations will likely see some light fog developing for Wednesday morning. Once the sunrises and we begin to warm temperatures up, the fog will clear up and we’ll have a nice Wednesday ahead.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the next two days. The overcast skies and rainy conditions will keep temperatures slightly cooler over the weekend. We’ll see the sunshine return to start the next workweek.

