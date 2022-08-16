Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023

Girl Scouts new Raspberry Rally cookie available in 2023.
Girl Scouts new Raspberry Rally cookie available in 2023.(Girl Scouts of USA)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.

The cookie will still be thin and crispy and feature the traditional chocolate coating.

It will be the first cookie from the Girl Scouts available exclusively online for direct shipping only. Something different than the traditional cookie stands or order forms that the Girl Scouts are normally known for.

The berry is out of the box! Meet Raspberry Rally™. 💖 A thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in...

Posted by Girl Scouts on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Your purchase will still benefit your favorite Girl Scout or local troop. Girl Scouts of the USA said the online expansion will allow Girl Scouts to learn new skills and how to build an e-commerce business in addition to the money management and sales skills they already earn.

