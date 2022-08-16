Indoor mask-wearing to remain optional in MMSD schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just over two weeks to go, the Madison Metropolitan School District is reiterating Tuesday that it will continue to not require mask-wearing indoors.

MMSD encourages the use of wearing masks inside school buildings and on buses, but will not be requiring them. As COVID-19 evolves over time, masks may be needed again depending on health officials’ guidance.

The district listed two scenarios in which wearing a mask is still warranted (wording theirs):

When an individual is showing any symptoms of a respiratory illness such as cough, congestion, runny nose, and/or sore throat (regardless of a negative COVID test).

Any individual who is on days 6-10 of isolation following a positive COVID test.

The district will continue to encourage frequent handwashing, cleaning and staying home when people feel sick.

MMSD lifted its requirement on wearing masks indoors ahead of the start of the summer semester in June.

School begins for those in grades 4K, K, 6, 9 and Early Childhood on Sept. 1, with everyone starting school on Sept. 2.

