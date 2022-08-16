Loaded guns found lying in Janesville on two occasions last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twice last week, Janesville police officers found handguns lying in city streets with bullets in their chambers and the safeties off, JPD chief David Moore wrote in a blog about gun crime.

Moore’s post comes just two days after a weekend incident in which police reported nine shots were fired indiscriminately and in the direction of a child and two other people. On Monday, the man accused of firing those rounds was taken into custody.

On the same day as that happened, a loaded Walther P22 with a bullet in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine was found with the safety off, Moore said. Earlier in the week, he recounted, a Glock Model 19 was also found lying in the road. It was “ready to fire,” with a round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine.

Moore did not give the specific locations where the pistols were recovered, only saying the first one was found on the city’s west side and the latter located on the east side.

He also expressed how thankful he is for how each of the instances turned out: that no one was injured Sunday and that suspect was arrested. Plus, that no children found those guns that were just lying about.

