Miller High Life coming out with dive bar flavored ice cream

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate both dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar, Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar.

To celebrate dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar Miller High Life partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar. (Miller High Life)

Each of these ice cream bars is comprised of several elements to help bring the dive bar culture to life.

These features include:

Premium ice cream infused with High Life (that packs a 5% ABV)

Delicious peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack

A hint of tobacco smoke flavor reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent

Gooey caramel swirl to incorporate the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling only the real ones know

A fun sprinkle of carbonated candy to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite

All dipped in dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

To snag one of these bars, those 21+ can purchase a six pack starting Monday here. The six packs cost $36.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.