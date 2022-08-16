Missing 14-year-old last seen in Friendship, Sheriff’s Office says

Braelynn Mueller
Braelynn Mueller(Gray Social | Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen in the 700 block of Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship.

At the time, she was wearing black leggings and an unknown shirt. She is also known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.

Mueller is 5′6″ tall and weighs 135 lbs., according to the Sheriff’s Office’s post. She is believed to have run away.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is aasked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304, or a local law enforcement agency.

