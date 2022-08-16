MPD discovers broken paintballs after woman heard someone yell they’d been shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers found broken paintballs late Monday night after a caller reported hearing someone yell they’d been shot in a parking lot near their apartment.

According to police, officers were sent to investigate the shots fire incident at the apartment complex along the 1900 block of Fisher St. around 11:25 p.m. The woman who called stated she had heard a noise and someone in the parking lot yell they had been shot, the report said.

MPD Officers called local hospitals while others went to the scene. Upon investigation, police found no shell casings but did find several broken paintballs.

There was no injuries or property damage reported, MPD said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.