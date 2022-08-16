MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side.

In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.

MPD said that the officer gave police-issued Narcan to the woman, which is used to help people experiencing an overdose, to revive her. Police then took her to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the woman admitted to purchasing pills. She was cited for possession of a schedule II narcotic and referred to MAARI.

MAARI is a program that helps Dane County residents who commit a non-violent, low-level crime connected to addiction, be referred to medication-assisted and behavioral drug treatment as an alternative to jail, MPD said.

