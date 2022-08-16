MPD: Suspects wanted for numerous retail thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a burglary suspect and a woman he may be with who is accused of retail theft.

MPD is encouraging suspects Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, and Hannah Magli, 27, to turn themselves into the police.

Vasquez Rodriguez is the suspect in a burglary that occurred at the Home Depot on Verona Rd. about a month and a half ago, police stated. He is also wanted in connection to numerous other retail thefts in the area, where police say he has been seen stealing power tools, yard equipment, drills and other products.

Magli, who is also suspected of retail theft, may be with Vasquez Rodriguez.

If you have any information, please contact MPD at 255-2345. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com. Anyone who contacts Crime Stoppers with tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards.

