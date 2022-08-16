Name released of Rock Springs man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before.

The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and had previously indicated he likely died from injuries sustained in the wreck along with an ongoing medical condition.

Deputies found his body around 1:15 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a man on the ground next to a vehicle at S6188 Co. Road D, in the Westfield Township. Both front airbags of the 2000 Pontiac Montana found next to Roever’s body had deployed and the minivan’s front end was damaged, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Investigators linked the damage to an incident late Wednesday afternoon, also along Co. Road D, where a piece of construction equipment had been struck from behind at the Stone Church Road intersection, and the other driver left.

The construction crew told deputies they did not see the collision itself; however, parts of the Pontiac van and fluids were found at the scene. At the time, deputies searched the area for the vehicle but did not find it.

