New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills.

The Raspberry Rally, which is hitting shelves online only for the 2023 cookie season, is being used as a way for Girl Scouts to offer an opportunity to grow not only in traditional selling, but in online selling as well.

Lori Astell, the Badgerland Girl Scouts’ Chief Experience Officer is excited for what this cookie could mean for these girls as they continue to grow their skills.

“Yeah, girls are excited in so many ways to experience entrepreneurship in person and online and using the many resources that are out there and available to all kinds of entrepreneurs today,” she said. “It’s just another way that girls can meet her customers, where they are and really reach out to a whole new consumer base that they hadn’t even explored before.”

According to Atwell, the girls’ work begins before a customer even orders the cookies. These Girl Scouts will have to set up their own individual shops, creating the content and video production needs to gain attention along with building a customer base who will want to shop online with them.

Each Girl Scout is also expected to share different recommendations with the customer, both cookie and opportunity wise. Once the customer has purchased cookies, the girl will follow up with them and make sure they had a pleasant experience.

Though they’ve been able to set up their e-commerce shop for the past several seasons now, the Raspberry Rally cookie is a way they are able to hone their skills and grow their consumer base.

“Our Girl Scouts have been able to sell online for the past several seasons and many of our Girl Scouts are really bolstering and really growing those ecommerce online skills. It’s really been an exciting journey as some of our older Girl Scouts have really been with us in that really the beginning of selling online all the way through where,” Astell said.

The Raspberry Rally won’t be the only cookie for sale either - all traditional favorites, such as the twin to the Raspberry Rally: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, and more will be offered through these Girl Scouts’ ecommerce shops.

The 2023 cookie season begins in January and runs through April.

