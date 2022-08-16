New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement

Make sure to take advantage of employer 401(k) and matching funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by Clever Real Estate shows the average American is not saving enough for retirement and 37% are not saving at all.

The survey of a thousand people goes on to report that only one in three current retirees have enough in retirement savings and that 75% carry debt.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate said if your employer offers a 401(k), sign up, and if your company offers a match, put enough of your paycheck aside to get it.

“Matching is when your employer will match the amount of money that you are also putting into your retirement account. So, it’s essentially free money,” Doe explained. “And if you have access to that as an employee, definitely take advantage of that.”

Doe also encouraged people to take advantage of Health Savings Accounts or HSA plans. She said these accounts offer a “triple” tax advantage because you are not taxed on the money going into the account or the earnings you accrue. It’s also tax free when you pull the money out when you are ready to retire.

If you are 50 or older, the IRS allows tax-free “catch-up” contributions over regular limits on certain accounts.

If you are under 50, or just starting to save for retirement, USA.gov has a great overview of the basics of retirement planning. The Department of Labor also has a reference guide for the top 10 ways to plan for retirement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say