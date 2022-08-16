Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department is looking for crossing guards weeks ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, hoping to hire one full-time position and roughly four substitute positions.

“It’s a commitment the city has made to the safety of the students,” said Portage Police Assistant Chief Richard Hoege.

Hoege says an adult at intersections is crucial for getting kids to the classroom. He says many kids cross busy streets and highways to get to school. Crossing guards can direct traffic and clear snow and ice to help students make their way to school and back home. The position is so essential that Hoege says officers will hold down the position until the jobs are filled.

“We’ve had one or two applications come in, but we need to have the positions filled by September first,” said Hoege. “We will not allow the children’s safety to be at risk, and so in actuality, the city of Portage gets a better police service if a civilian crossing guard can be at that intersection for 45 minutes rather than a patrol officer.”

Hoege says the challenge of the position is the hours and pay. The hourly salary is $15 an hour, but the full-time employees typically only work around two hours each day. The hours crossing guards work are split in-between the morning and afternoon, which is why retirees are the primary demographic for the job, according to Hoege, who says the income is a supplemental one.

The application for the crossing guard job is on the Portage Police Department’s website.

