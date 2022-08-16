Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school.

September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves.

The expansion and reconfiguration within the district has been in the works since 2019 after a referendum passed by voters, greenlit the multi-million dollar project.

Construction crews at Sun Prairie West High School finished work on the new build Monday, making way for teachers to get situated inside their classrooms Tuesday.

Leader of the ‘West Wolves,’ principal Jen Ploeger, as well as Nick Reichoff, director of school operations, both join The Morning Show Tuesday to give people a sneak peek inside the massive build.

The Sun Prairie Area School District is hosting a grand opening for Sun Prairie West High School Aug. 28. The event will include a ribbon cutting and self guided tours ahead of the calendar start Sept 6.

A number of schools within the district have undergone vast transformations this summer including the former Sun Prairie High School, which will be referred to now as Sun Prairie East High School.

Sun Prairie East High School, Sun Prairie West High School as well as Prairie Phoenix Academy will all host grades 9-12.

To learn more about the project and renovations to the district’s other schools, see here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.