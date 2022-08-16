UW fraternity house burglarized over break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone.

According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of Langdon St. around 10:30 a.m. on Monday after the individuals found items multiple items missing from their rooms. In all, clothing, electronics, and high-end sports memorabilia were found to be missing.

The police department expects, as more residents return from break, they may also find some of their property had been taken.

A window had been removed from the house, one of the residents reported, and officers spotted multiple other indications of forced entry. The roommates told investigators they remembered locking up the home, as well as their stuff, before leaving on break.

The police department’s investigation remains ongoing.

