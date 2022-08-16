Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Waukesha County deer farm had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in February, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the farm has been depopulated.

The farm had immediately gone into quarantine in February when two white-tailed bucks tested positive for the disease. USDA Wildlife Services depopulated the herd on Aug. 3, and sent samples to their National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa for testing.

Out of the twenty deer that had been removed from the farm, eight tested positive for the disease.

The farm will not be able to hold deer for the next five years. During that period, the farm must keep fences up and have routine inspections. The farm owner will also receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals.

