Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD

(WEAU)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Waukesha County deer farm had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in February, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the farm has been depopulated.

The farm had immediately gone into quarantine in February when two white-tailed bucks tested positive for the disease. USDA Wildlife Services depopulated the herd on Aug. 3, and sent samples to their National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa for testing.

Out of the twenty deer that had been removed from the farm, eight tested positive for the disease.

The farm will not be able to hold deer for the next five years. During that period, the farm must keep fences up and have routine inspections. The farm owner will also receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Dept. collected 577 guns during its gun...
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School.
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
Inside the main common space at Sun Prairie West High School.
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
UW fraternity house burglarized over break