Wisconsin expected to lead U.S. in cranberry production

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like Wisconsin will remain the largest cranberry-producing state in the country for the 28th year!

Projections from Wisconsin’s cranberry growers show that Wisconsin will harvest more than 63% of the nation’s cranberry supply this year.

A U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee meeting was held in Galloway, New Jersey Tuesday, where cranberry growers from Wisconsin said they expect the Badger state to produce 5.2 million barrels of cranberries this year. Wisconsin produced 3.9 million barrels in 2021.

“We are pleased to hear from our growers that their crops look strong and healthy and are on track for a normal growing season,” Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, said. “The state cranberry industry, and nationwide as a whole, is well positioned to bring in a solid crop and have the demand worldwide to fully utilize it.”

Other leading cranberry growing states include:

Massachusetts, growing 1.89 million barrels

New Jersey, growing 550,000 barrels

Oregon, growing 510,000 barrels

Washington, growing 160,000 barrels

In total, the U.S. is predicted to harvest about 8.3 million barrels of cranberries for 2022.

“More than half the entire world’s supply of cranberries are grown on Wisconsin family farms, generating $1 billion in economic impact and providing thousands of local jobs across the Badger state, so it is always good news beyond our growers when the crop looks solid,” Lochner said. “We now hope Mother Nature continues to cooperate, and we get some cool fall nights for the berries to reach their dark red color, and then on to harvest, our favorite time of the year.”

About 3% of Wisconsin’s cranberry crop will be sold as fresh fruit, and the rest will be frozen and stored for longer-term production of frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces and more.

Wisconsin cranberries are grown on about 21,000 acres across 20 counties. The harvest season in Wisconsin typically runs from late September until mid-October.

