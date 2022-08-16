Wisconsin hockey goaltender looking for fans to help design her mask

(Stephen Dunn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all artists!

Wisconsin women’s hockey senior goaltender Cami Kronish is looking for fans from eighth grade and younger to help design her mask for the upcoming season.

As of the 2022 fall semester, anyone enrolled in eight grade or under that was to join the contest can print off this template and design it however they wish. The only guidelines they need to follow is that the design should incorporate the University of Wisconsin, the city of Madison, or the state of Wisconsin.

All entries are due Sept. 1, and should be turned in here.

Kronish, along with member of the UW women’s hockey staff will review the entries and select a winner. The winner will have their design featured on the mask Kronish will wear throughout the hockey season. They will also receive four tickets to a designated UW women’s hockey game and a signed stick.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Dept. collected 577 guns during its gun...
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
MPD discovers broken paintballs after woman heard someone yell they’d been shot
Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School.
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School