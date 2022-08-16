Wisconsin hockey goaltender looking for fans to help design her mask

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all artists!

Wisconsin women’s hockey senior goaltender Cami Kronish is looking for fans from eighth grade and younger to help design her mask for the upcoming season.

As of the 2022 fall semester, anyone enrolled in eight grade or under that was to join the contest can print off this template and design it however they wish. The only guidelines they need to follow is that the design should incorporate the University of Wisconsin, the city of Madison, or the state of Wisconsin.

All entries are due Sept. 1, and should be turned in here.

Kronish, along with member of the UW women’s hockey staff will review the entries and select a winner. The winner will have their design featured on the mask Kronish will wear throughout the hockey season. They will also receive four tickets to a designated UW women’s hockey game and a signed stick.

