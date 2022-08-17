Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for the school year.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Forrest Street Elementary in Black River Falls was vandalized on August 10, delaying the building’s start to the school year.

Forrest Street Elementary was scheduled to finish renovations before the start of the school year on September 1, but now the building will have to miss the anticipated opening date.

“Initially, we thought it was destructive and challenging, but we really didn’t realize the full scope of the cleanup work that was going to have to happen,” Dr. Shelly Severson, Superintendent of the School District of Black River Falls said.

Fire extinguishers were set off in the building, releasing chemicals corroding the metal and technology in the building. District staff said this is really upsetting.

“To be honest, our staff just feel like this is a personal violation, they feel like this is a personal violation, and at the youngest learners, right? So, it wasn’t even a personal vendetta,” Severson said. “It just felt like senseless violence.”

Until the building is professionally cleaned, the school cannot finish construction and that cleanup is anticipated to take three to four weeks.

“We really anticipate that Forrest Street will start school right after Labor Day,” Severson said. “We don’t yet know where the location is. We are looking at bringing in portable classrooms, a combination of those, plus perhaps the Lunda Community Center, perhaps some churches, all of that.”

As those decisions are being finalized, the superintendent said there is something the community can do.

“Right now, people that want to help, we appreciate the support and I’ve told them if you really want to help, reach out to an educator and share your appreciation with them,” Severson said.

The school said when the time comes, people can also help by moving supplies back into the building. But until then, staff said they appreciate the community support.

“I sent in a message out to our staff yesterday, don’t ever doubt where the hearts of the community are because they will do anything to help and I think that’s really typical of a lot of small towns, that when a need arises, people will rally,” Severson said. “Black River Falls is fantastic at doing just that.”

The District said they hope to be back in the building by October. Additional questions about the situation can be sent to Dr. Shelly Severson at shelly.severson@brf.org or the Forrest Street Elementary School Principal Melanie Floyd at melanie.floyd@brf.org.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Latest News

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
Finding the best school supply deals
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
NBC15 went to three local retailers in the Madison area to compare the cost of prices.
Finding the best back-to-school deals
Extended Forecast
Scattered Showers As We Head Toward the Weekend