Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly a quarter-century, one of the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first entries into the Madison dining scene is shutting down. On Wednesday, the company announce Eldorado Grill would be closing at the end of the month.

Food Fight CEO Caitlin Suemnicht attributed the company’s decision to shut down the Southwestern restaurant, which is located on the isthmus, to staffing shortages and customers not returning after the pandemic in the numbers they needed.

In the statement announcing the impending closure, Food Fight Managing Partner Jordan Bright offered special appreciation to the current staff for getting the restaurant up and running after the pandemic. The company plans to work with them over the coming weeks to find new locations where the employees can transfer, he added.

Bright also thanked the Madison community for supporting Eldorado since it opened in 1998, saying, “[w]e’ll miss opening our doors and tables full of laughs over margaritas, but we’ve been honored to serve you.”

The timing of the closure comes as Food Fight’s lease is about to expire, Suemnicht explained. She noted that they may have been able to keep the restaurant open past that point had the company received federal pandemic funding that targets the food service industry.

Eldorado is the fourth restaurant Food Fight opened in the Madison area.

