Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year.

The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant outside of the Madison area.

Food Fight manages the operations of the new restaurant, but has no ownership interests. Manny’s Parkside Owner David Simon said he linked up with Food Fight to help manage the menu, staffing, day-to-day operations and administrative services.

“Our goal was to preserve a centuries-long history of serving great food and drink to the people of Manitowish Waters,” explained Simon. “We were able to save the building’s structure, keeping its integrity intact, but still create an updated architectural look that our guests will delight in.”

Manny’s Parkside will serve classic, elevated American fare in its newly renovated space, explained Food Fight. The original building was built in 1925.

“If you’ve ever spent time in the Northwoods, you know what a magical place it is,” said CEO of Food Fight Caitlin Suemnicht. “Although we never thought we’d have a restaurant in Northern Wisconsin, when the opportunity presented itself, we couldn’t pass it up.”

Food Fight offered few details about the two new restaurants expected to open in 2023, but said more information would be released soon.

The announcement of the new restaurants comes as Food Fight also revealed Wednesday that one of its first entries into the Madison dining scene, Eldorado Grill, would be closing at the end of the month. Suemnicht attributed the company’s decision to shut down the Southwestern restaurant to staffing shortages and customers not returning after the pandemic in the numbers they needed.

