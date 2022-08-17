Madison Police continue search for April sexual assault suspect

The Madison Police Dept. released this sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred...
The Madison Police Dept. released this sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is asking for the community’s help again in their search for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in April on the city’s near east side.

In a post Tuesday afternoon, police reposted the sketch they released soon after the assault and explained they were still searching for the suspect.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the assault, according to MPD.

Initial reports of the incident said the suspect allegedly slammed his victim into the ground before assaulting her at around 12:30 a.m. on April 12 in the foyer area of an apartment building on Brandie Road.

K-9 units and officers at the scene couldn’t locate the man, but a sketch of his likeness was released a few days later.

Police say he was last seen walking in the direction of N. Thompson Dr. after leaving the scene.

Those with information are asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tipline at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made anonymously by using p3tips.com.

