Pet of the Week: Meet Nani & Stitch!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pets of the Week aren’t biological siblings, but you wouldn’t know any different by the way they act together!

Nani and Stitch are two kittens that are not of the same litter, but came to the shelter around the same time as stray babies and became siblings through their foster care; now, the two kitties have become the best of friends!

At just about 8 weeks old, they are two of the many kittens available right now both in the foster care system and in-person at the shelter in Monroe.

Nani and Stitch can be adopted out individually or together — but, as an added bonus, the adoption fee to adopt two cats is not much more than adopting just one. Plus, that way they already have a built-in playmate!

Interested in adopting these cutie pies? They are available at the Green County Humane Society.

