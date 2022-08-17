Surf’s up student ‘hangs ten’ in senior photos

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) -A high school student from Northern Illinois is “hanging ten” in his senior photos! Max Newman is from Naperville, Illinois. This fall, he’ll be a senior in high school. To celebrate, he had his senior photos taken while wake surfing on Lake Geneva – all while wearing his cap and gown.

“It was so fun,” said Sarah Case, the photographer who snapped the surfing photos. “Max was so great. He was just really enthusiastic about it and was willing to try it over and over again, I think he did the run 10 or 12 times.”

Max Newman shreds Lake Geneva in his senior photos (Sarah Case Photography)

Case is a professional photographer based in Lake Geneva. She’s been taking photos for close to 10 years now and says this is the most fun photoshoot she’s had to date, but also one of the most challenging.

“I was really nervous because there are a lot of moving variables in there,” she said. “The weather, him moving a lot, the boat moving, so I was a little nervous of actually being able to still frame him,”

Newman’s family has a summer home in Lake Geneva and he grew up spending his summers on the water.

“I do think it just captures ‘Lake Geneva’ as well. Like we live a half mile from the beach and it’s just such an essence of this town,” she said. “People come here; they vacation here. A lot of people have vacation homes and they are out there surfing, skiing, tubing, I mean all summer long. That is all we see. So I think he and his enthusiasm just really captured Lake Geneva,”

Both Case and Newman were extremely happy with the end product.

“It turned out way better than I imagined,” said Case.

Newman grew up spending his summers in Lake Geneva (Sarah Case Photography)

