Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate

An individual from Janesville was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a fight on I-39/90,...
An individual from Janesville was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a fight on I-39/90, near the Dane Co. and Rock Co. border.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on a I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes, at mile marker 160, near the Hwy. 73 and Hwy. 106 interchange and just north of the Rock Co. border.

The report did not indicate the cause of the fight.

After separating the combatants, troopers determined the driver seemed to be impaired. The 29-year-old refused their requests to take a field sobriety test and was arrested on an OWI count, WSP reported.

Its statement did not mention any allegations or citations against the other individuals involved.

