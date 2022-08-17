This Weekend: On-and-off rain/storms

Key Takeaways

Sunshine Thursday

On-and-off rain this weekend; a few storms

Not a washout weekend; there will be dry time.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. Cloud cover from a shortwave disturbance over southern Canada has drifted over the Badger State. A few showers were located across Northern Wisconsin with a few sprinkles making it as far South as central Wisconsin.

A mainly clear sky is on tap for tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Areas of patchy fog may develop in low-lying areas. Another day of sunshine is expected on Thursday.

The main forecast headline is the shortwave and a developing low-pressure system bringing rainfall for the weekend. A few showers are possible well NW of Madison on Thursday. The best chances for rain arrive Thursday night into the weekend.

An upper-level shortwave will drop South through the weekend. Low-pressure develops in the northern Plains and moves into Minnesota/Wisconsin.Scattered showers will develop in the vicinity of low-pressure. At first, rain chances will be best NW of Madison late Thursday. Occasional rain showers will drift into southern Wisconsin on Friday and again on Saturday. Ingredients for sustained rainfall are lacking. Therefore, periods of rain will also give way to plenty of dry time.

The best chance for widespread rain coverage arrives on Saturday - with a maximum during the daytime hours. Highs will remain in the upper 70s given the cloud cover and rain chances.

After a few showers on Sunday, the system departs to the East and sunshine returns to Wisconsin. Highs next week will climb back into the lower 80s.

