Tracking a wet end to the week

Key Takeaways

Dry & sunny today

Rain begins to move in tomorrow evening

Scattered storms/showers through Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another great day ahead of us today, very similar to yesterday. A bit of patchy fog early this morning, but once that clears out we’ll have mainly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Most of Thursday should be dry as well, but we’ll start to see rain chances increase later in the evening. A very slow-moving low-pressure system will be sliding across the upper Midwest, and it will bring us chances for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the weekend.

Friday through Sunday won’t be a complete washout by any means, but we will have rain chances throughout all three days so you will want to keep your rain gear close by if you plan on spending time outside.

It does look like Friday might feature a bit more dry time, with a bit more widespread coverage of rain on Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine is back in the forecast by next Monday, it’s looking like a nice start to the next workweek.

