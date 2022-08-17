Tracking a wet end to the week

Expect some showers for the weekend!
Rain moves in Thursday night and lingers through Sunday.
Rain moves in Thursday night and lingers through Sunday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Dry & sunny today
  • Rain begins to move in tomorrow evening
  • Scattered storms/showers through Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another great day ahead of us today, very similar to yesterday. A bit of patchy fog early this morning, but once that clears out we’ll have mainly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Most of Thursday should be dry as well, but we’ll start to see rain chances increase later in the evening. A very slow-moving low-pressure system will be sliding across the upper Midwest, and it will bring us chances for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the weekend.

Friday through Sunday won’t be a complete washout by any means, but we will have rain chances throughout all three days so you will want to keep your rain gear close by if you plan on spending time outside.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

It does look like Friday might feature a bit more dry time, with a bit more widespread coverage of rain on Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine is back in the forecast by next Monday, it’s looking like a nice start to the next workweek.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
One teen was sent tot he hospital Tuesday after a series of clashes at the Darlington swimming...
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room

Latest News

Scattered storms and showers to end the workweek.
Dry weather continues for now
Lots of sun and pleasant temperatures
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
Extended Forecast
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
Rain chances to end the week.
Rinse and repeat forecast next few days