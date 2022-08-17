UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cases of Monkeypox continue to rise across the United States, and as the University of Wisconsin-Madison prepares to welcome everyone back for class, staff at University Health Services are planning on how to best meet the health needs of students.

“I think there does have to be some type of forethought as people come back to campus in the middle of this,” said Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UW-Madison, Dr. Dan Shirley. “It’s really keeping up to date and thinking about some of these factors leading to the spread of Monkeypox.”

UHS is working to keep students up-to-date with the latest information, including where to get tested and where vaccines can be located. Dr. Shirley added the school is also working on housing plans if a student contracts the disease. At the moment, he says a student will be placed in a hotel for a 21-day isolation period.

“University health services has sent out a couple emails kind of talking about it, just providing students with knowledge about how it transfers, what to look for, symptoms, things like that,” said sophomore Mason Sather.

Sather says he has not noticed any changes in campus life or additional mandates but has received information from UHS. Dr. Shirley says the disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact or sharing things like towels and bedding. He says an easy symptom to spot Monkeypox is a rash.

as for student health and disease prevention, Dr. Shirley says a lot of the work to stay ahead of Monkeypox is happening behind the scenes.

“It’s kind of behind-the-scenes planning, if we did have cases, what would we do with the housing situation, etc., certainly the university health services is thinking that way also and preparing as much as they can ahead of time everything changes in Monkeypox daily or weekly,” said Dr. Shirley.

Students who spoke with NBC15 say the school has not announced any Monkeypox cases, but there is information on the UHS website. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 31 cases of Monkeypox to-date in Wisconsin and over 12,000 across the country as of Tuesday.

