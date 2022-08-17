Verona’s new Costco officially opens

A new Costco in Verona opens for the first time, on Aug. 17, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison opened to a packed house on Wednesday with shoppers not wanting to wait to hit the aisles.

The wholesale retailer began welcoming customers to its new Verona location for the first time at 8 a.m. and people had already been lining up since before then. Within a half-hour of the opening, the parking lot was packed.

Many of the shopper heading to Verona on Wednesday were going to find  good deals, something the company is happy to promote. Regional marketing manager Kayla Campillo previously said Costco will not mark up its products more than 15 percent.

“We take pride in the fact we want to offer the best possible products at the lowest possible price,” she added.

Costco expects the new store will bring 250 jobs to the Verona area and the city’s mayor Luke Diaz predicts those jobs will add diversity to the city.

“You know Costco has good-paying jobs that don’t necessarily require a college degree, and I think that’s really valuable to have in our community as well,” said Diaz.

While the store opened its doors at 8 a.m. on its first day, its typical store hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

