Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear

Bluestone Safety bulletproof products.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations.

BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across the country with customized bulletproof vests.

But what you’ll also find on their website in recent years, are bulletproof t-shirts and bulletproof backpack inserts.

“We know this isn’t necessarily a solution to violence or things like, and that’s a much harder debate and question, but this is an option, some more peace of mind,” says Brandon Hoege, account executive with BlueStone Safety.

The company has been producing these products for 10 years now and Hoege says demand for the ballistic backpack inserts and t-shirts spikes significantly after school shootings around the country.

“It’s one of those things where if we can offer some sort of an option, some kind of protection, it is completely their choice, whether they go forth with something like this but it is an option to assist,” Hoege says.

The protection these products offer are held to National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards Hoege says, “So that will stop you against handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum, it is level 3A protection.”

To view BlueStone Safety products, see here.

