Wisconsin DOJ joins coalition to protect student loan borrowers

(Pixabay)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is recognizing the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for its continued efforts to solve the student loan crisis and pushing for further changes to help students and taxpayers, it explained Tuesday afternoon.

In the Tuesday statement, the DOJ commended the DOE for its promotion of regulations to provide better relief to borrowers and its policy reform from programs allegedly used to benefit predatory schools.

“These proposed regulations would provide critical student loan debt relief to many borrowers,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “While more can and should be done to address the student loan debt crisis, these regulations represent substantial progress.”

The DOJ joined a 20-state coalition to promote more equitable and transparent relief for student borrowers.

One change the coalition was in favor of was the adjustment to borrower defense: a rule that was supposed to keep higher education institutions in check by holding them accountable from cheating students and taxpayers and providing loan relief for misled students.

According to the DOJ, students and taxpayers were disadvantaged in the previous administration when they gutted the rule and enabled school misconduct.

The coalition also urged the department to solidify debt relief for students with meritorious claims and increase the scope of Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). The DOJ would also like PSLF to be automated to reduce servicers trying to cheat borrowers.

Additionally, the coalition wants the DOE to strengthen Close School Discharge regulations to make sure students have adequate loan relief at schools that close before they can complete their degree.

“Under ED’s proposed regulations, borrowers who have been victimized by their schools will be able to obtain critical relief, predatory schools will bear the consequences of their misconduct, and public servants will finally have a clearer path to loan forgiveness,” the coalition letter states.

“We appreciate the care with which ED has undertaken this essential rulemaking process and look forward to working as partners to support and protect borrowers.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. released this sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred...
Madison Police continue search for April sexual assault suspect
Missing person generic
14-year-old Adams Co. girl found safe, officials say
Sun Prairie East will face Sun Prairie West on Sept. 16 at Ashley Field.
A rivalry emerges between Sun Prairie East/West football teams
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge