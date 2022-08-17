Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban

Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008(Source: Ludovic Bertron / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are.

Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the board that the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staffers from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis.

Most of those who spoke at Tuesday’s packed board meeting opposed the policy. The public comment period was capped at an hour, despite a call from the crowd to extend it.

“If you have a policy that says ‘nothing political,’ does that mean you can’t have a sign up that says, ‘Support our Troops,’ or ‘Believe Women’ or ‘Save the Planet?’ By some people’s definitions, all of those things are political,” said Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

Donahoe said she’s looking closely at the policy and a similar one approved last fall by the school district in nearby Waukesha.

“It really looks like targeted attacks at specific viewpoints, like LGBT communities, or welcome and safe spaces to students of color,” said Donahoe.

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the Kettle Moraine policy that was launched by two local high school students, Bethany Provan and Brit Farrar.

“Having a rainbow flag in your room isn’t pushing your beliefs on someone,” Provan told WITI-TV. “It’s just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S.
Madison potentially poised to be recipient of Biden’s CHIPS Act
The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
One teen was sent tot he hospital Tuesday after a series of clashes at the Darlington swimming...
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room

Latest News

fentanyl
Wisconsin DHS warns of overdose death increase linked to drugs laced with fentanyl
Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court
Surf's Up! Naperville student's senior photos making a splash
Surf's Up! Naperville student's senior photos making a splash
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial