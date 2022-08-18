Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year after fleeing their homes as Kabul fell, an Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.

In August 2021, Najib Azad and Sarwat Najib found out they would need to leave Afghanistan and they only had two hours to prepare. Reaching American shores, the couple first landed in Fort Pickett, Virginia, before being relocated to a home in Stevens Point.

Azad explained how his family came to appreciate the way the people of Stevens Point welcomed them and their support, saying the “people have been very nice to us (and) the community has been very nice to us.”

He did add, however, that they wish those entrusted with finding refugees he and his wife’s first home in the United States, that they had taken into consideration some of the things that northern Wisconsin does not offer, some of which hit home over the winter and during the holidays.

“Alone, you can’t celebrate,” Sarwat said. “You can’t enjoy those things, so we have to visit Madison and Milwaukee when there are some other Afghan people and other Muslim community.”

The smaller Muslim community in that part of the state also meant long drives south to find the foods they are used to making and that their faith requires.

“We have to come to Madison to buy those spices,” Sarwat said. “We have to come for everything to Madison! For Halal meat, spices and even dresses because we have our own traditional dresses we can’t find there.”

The family hopes to settle in the Wisconsin capital or head back east to the Virginia and Maryland area, regions more in line with Azad’s experience as an international journalist, political advisor, and lawyer with NATO. Moving to the East Coast would put them closer to people who could help Azad find a job in his field. He added that he wished the U.S. government had taken those skills into consideration when they were placing his family.

“I was expecting that there would be something based on your skills, educational experience background and then they will send you to those states,” Najib said. “Our recommendation or choice was not considered so yeah it was frustrating.”

A more urban setting would also help Najib’s wife Sarwat restart her fashion brand. She wants to re-build the business in the U.S. but said she would have better luck finding clients in a bigger city.

Najib does not blame local resettlement agencies like Ethiopian Social Services in Wausau or Jewish Social Services in Madison since they’re trying to help make refugees as comfortable as possible and were not involved in deciding where people were sent.

ECDC Multicultural Community Center Director Adam VanNoord said they hope to help families feel welcome in Central Wisconsin, but families have every right to leave if they desire.

”We are more than happy to guide and encourage our clients in but again we need to be grounded in the here and now and to see what’s best to get families on their own two feet,” VanNoord said.

Najib said U.S. policy makers should take note and try to improve the experience for future refugees.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.