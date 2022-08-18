Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrates opening of Kasieta Center

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger celebrated the opening of a new space Wednesday in Verona.

The Badger Prairie Needs Network’s new 4,800-square-foot Kasieta Center event space will serve as a place to host community meals and job trainings.

Gov. Tony Evers, Rep. Mark Pocan and Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi all attended the center’s grand opening and ribbon cutting.

“Not only do they do things in the darkest of times when we have a pandemic but they’re doing it as we recover from the pandemic and making sure the needs in the community of Dane County, and frankly the state of Wisconsin, are met so that we’re in a better place,” Evers said.

According to the nonprofit, the center’s name is meant to recognize Robert (Bob) and Marcia Kasietas’ contributions to helping the Badger Prairie Needs Network.

The center was funded through both public and private funding, including a $2 million grant from Dane County.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.